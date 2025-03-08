The sad story of Thai films struggling at the box office

With over 100 films planned for release, this aggressive strategy—averaging around two films per week—reflected a new level of ambition within the industry.

A major reason behind this surge was the decline of traditional television dramas. Many TV production companies shut down, leaving directors, producers and writers scrambling for opportunities in film and streaming platforms as their last resort.

The harsh reality: Box office failures

Despite the enthusiasm, the box office results from the past two months tell a very different story. Only one film, “Pa Nor” by Five Star Production, has emerged as a clear success, earning 76 million baht and securing a sequel. Beyond that, the situation looks bleak.

Among the major disappointments was “Saensanun Phan San Soo” (แสนสนั่นพันธุ์สั่นสู้) directed by Phing Lampra Phloeng. The film debuted with a modest 2 million baht and quickly vanished from box office charts within a week.

Even GDH, Thailand’s most successful film studio, faced setbacks. Last year, GDH dominated the box office with "How To Make Millions Before Grandma Dies" (“Larn Ma”), which grossed 2 billion baht, but its latest project, “Flatgirls” (ชั้นห่างระหว่างเรา), a coming-of-age romance featuring a lesbian couple, failed to replicate that success. The film closed its run at a mere 5 million baht.