Thailand shines at FILMART and EntertainmentPulse 2025

The event, which opened on Monday, has attracted over 760 exhibitors from 34 countries and regions, showcasing the growth of the creative industries worldwide and exploring new opportunities in filmmaking, television, music, and digital entertainment.

Themed “Dare to Change, Dare to Excel,” this year’s event offers a dynamic platform for cultural exchange, with nine key events focused on film, television, music, and digital media.

Dr Peter K N Lam, Chairman of the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), highlighted the festival’s purpose in fostering stronger global partnerships and facilitating business opportunities. One of the new additions this year is the Hong Kong Film Music Fiesta, which aims to bridge the gap between the film and music sectors, enhancing Hong Kong’s film music culture and creativity.