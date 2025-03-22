Thailand shines at FILMART and EntertainmentPulse 2025

The event, which opened on Monday, has attracted over 760 exhibitors from 34 countries and regions, showcasing the growth of the creative industries worldwide and exploring new opportunities in filmmaking, television, music, and digital entertainment.
Themed “Dare to Change, Dare to Excel,” this year’s event offers a dynamic platform for cultural exchange, with nine key events focused on film, television, music, and digital media.
Dr Peter K N Lam, Chairman of the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), highlighted the festival’s purpose in fostering stronger global partnerships and facilitating business opportunities. One of the new additions this year is the Hong Kong Film Music Fiesta, which aims to bridge the gap between the film and music sectors, enhancing Hong Kong’s film music culture and creativity.
Thailand has once again made its mark, with an expanded pavilion showcasing its growing influence in the creative industries.
After the success of the Thai Day event at FILMART 2024, Thailand’s participation this year reflects its increasing commitment to fostering international collaborations and strengthening its cultural footprint on the global stage.
The country’s pavilion has become a key attraction, drawing attention from international media, filmmakers and content buyers looking to explore opportunities in Thai cinema and television.
Thailand’s representation extends beyond a physical pavilion, as the country also participated in significant forums such as the Thailand-China Film and Television Communication and Cooperation Forum and the inaugural Thailand-China Short Drama Awards Ceremony.
These initiatives are part of Thailand’s ongoing efforts to establish itself as a creative powerhouse in the global entertainment industry.
The collaboration with China, one of the world’s largest film markets, further solidifies Thailand’s growing influence in the international entertainment landscape.
FILMART 2025 has also seen an increased representation from ASEAN nations, with over 100 exhibitors from seven countries, including Thailand. The expanded participation underscores the region's rising prominence in the global entertainment market. Thailand, in particular, has played a central role in showcasing the burgeoning film and television industries of ASEAN countries.
In addition to its expanded pavilion, Thailand also led discussions on the international stage with forums that highlight its growing film and TV market.
These events focus on fostering collaboration within ASEAN, as well as exploring opportunities for co-productions, new technologies and cross-border content distribution.
The launch of the Online IP Catalogue at FILMART 2025 further supports the international growth of Thai creative intellectual property (IP).
The catalogue, which showcases over 1,400 IPs from exhibitors, provides buyers with an easy way to explore potential projects and collaborations.
This online extension of FILMART goes beyond the four-day physical event, lasting for two months and continuing to facilitate international deals and partnerships.
Running concurrently with FILMART, the fourth edition of EntertainmentPulse addresses critical issues such as co-production, Asian animation, streaming platforms, artificial intelligence and ASEAN film markets. The event provides a platform for dialogue on the future of global entertainment and the role of emerging technologies and markets in shaping the industry’s future.