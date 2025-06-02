Thailand\'s Historic Win Adorns Priceless Blue Crown

At the heart of the Miss World pageant lies a crown of extraordinary beauty and profound meaning, officially known as The Blue Crown.
Affectionately dubbed 'Mong Fah' (Blue Crown) by Thai media, this magnificent piece of regalia is not merely an accessory for the world's most beautiful woman but a powerful emblem of humanitarian endeavour.
"This crown was specially created by royal jewellers in London. It's called The Blue Crown. It's so unique and special that it cannot be valued or purchased," revealed Julia Morley, CEO of Miss World, in an interview with The New Indian Express.
She further elaborated that the artisans responsible for the crown also craft exquisite jewellery for prominent royal figures and other globally significant pieces, investing considerable thought and creativity into its design.
Indeed, historical accounts suggest these were the 'Queen's Jewellers', commissioned when Queen Elizabeth II still reigned in 1972.
The crown, adorned with sapphires, turquoise, diamonds, gold, crystals, and velvet, features six diamond-shaped structures encircling its base.
These elements symbolise the world's continents, uniting for social purposes, a direct embodiment of the pageant's "Beauty With a Purpose" ethos.
Its beauty is matched only by its purpose: it is a potent symbol for charity fundraising.
"Its presence helps raise substantial amounts of money for children. All funds raised are given directly to children without any deductions," Julia Morley affirmed, highlighting the crown's 'warm, touching, and special' raison d'être.
The Blue Crown demands careful handling, travelling everywhere in a dedicated special bag and always accompanying its handlers on flights.
Morley recounted minor complications at airports, where officials occasionally suspect the transportation of 'crown jewels'. However, she noted a growing understanding in London.
Historically, Miss World titleholders from 1951-1954 did not wear a crown. It was in 1955 that the first winner was crowned.
Between 1955 and 1971, the crown's design underwent six changes. The Blue Crown first appeared in 1972 but was used for just one year before further design alterations occurred until 1978.
In 1979, The Blue Crown was reintroduced and has remained the enduring symbol of the pageant ever since, gracing the heads of its titleholders, including now, Thailand's Opal Suchata Chuengsri.
Unlike other pageant crowns, The Blue Crown is never given permanently; it is safeguarded for successive winners, a testament to its continuous mission.
Thailand's Historic Breakthrough
This iconic crown now rests upon the head of Opal Suchata Chuangsri, who made history by becoming the first Thai representative to claim the Miss World crown.
Her monumental victory occurred at the Miss World 2025 grand finale in Hyderabad, Telangana, India, on the evening of 31st May 2025.
Opal Suchata's triumph marks a watershed moment, as she is the first Thai woman in 57 years to achieve this feat since the country first sent a representative in 1968.
The moment Krystyna Pyszková, Miss World 2024 from the Czech Republic, passed on the crown, was a poignant display of the pageant's evolving legacy.
The Pageant's Enduring Evolution
Miss World, a venerable international beauty pageant, originated in the United Kingdom in 1951, founded by television presenter Eric Morley.
Initially conceived as the "Festival Bikini Contest" during the Festival of Britain celebrations, its popularity quickly led media to coin the new term "Miss World".
While initially intended to promote newly introduced bikinis, Morley swiftly trademarked the name, establishing it as an annual international competition.
Following Eric Morley's passing in 2000, his wife, Julia Morley, has honourably co-chaired the pageant, continuing its legacy.
Over the decades, Miss World faced criticisms, particularly from feminist groups, yet it grew in popularity.
By the late 20th century, the pageant had expanded globally and introduced the transformative "Beauty With a Purpose" programme.
This initiative profoundly shifted the focus towards contestants' charitable work, moving beyond mere external appearance.
The modern era of Miss World has been marked by a concerted effort to empower women, placing emphasis on personal achievements and social contributions.
Today, it remains one of the most widely recognised beauty pageants globally, actively promoting diverse expressions of beauty and championing humanitarian causes worldwide.