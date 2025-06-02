Thailand\'s Historic Win Adorns Priceless Blue Crown

At the heart of the Miss World pageant lies a crown of extraordinary beauty and profound meaning, officially known as The Blue Crown.

Affectionately dubbed 'Mong Fah' (Blue Crown) by Thai media, this magnificent piece of regalia is not merely an accessory for the world's most beautiful woman but a powerful emblem of humanitarian endeavour.

"This crown was specially created by royal jewellers in London. It's called The Blue Crown. It's so unique and special that it cannot be valued or purchased," revealed Julia Morley, CEO of Miss World, in an interview with The New Indian Express.

She further elaborated that the artisans responsible for the crown also craft exquisite jewellery for prominent royal figures and other globally significant pieces, investing considerable thought and creativity into its design.

Indeed, historical accounts suggest these were the 'Queen's Jewellers', commissioned when Queen Elizabeth II still reigned in 1972.

The crown, adorned with sapphires, turquoise, diamonds, gold, crystals, and velvet, features six diamond-shaped structures encircling its base.

These elements symbolise the world's continents, uniting for social purposes, a direct embodiment of the pageant's "Beauty With a Purpose" ethos.

Its beauty is matched only by its purpose: it is a potent symbol for charity fundraising.

"Its presence helps raise substantial amounts of money for children. All funds raised are given directly to children without any deductions," Julia Morley affirmed, highlighting the crown's 'warm, touching, and special' raison d'être.

The Blue Crown demands careful handling, travelling everywhere in a dedicated special bag and always accompanying its handlers on flights.