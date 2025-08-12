‘Nak Rak Mak, Maak Mak’ brings joy to frontline soldiers in Surin with free outdoor screening

On August 11, 2025, Black Dragon Entertainment Co., Ltd. organised a special event to deliver happiness to the front line by screening the film Nak Rak Mak, Maak Mak free of charge for soldiers. Coordinated with the Army’s Directorate of Civil Affairs, the screening took place at the 25th Military Circle (Fort Weerawatyothin) in Surin, a rest and training base for frontline troops, giving them a chance to relax and enjoy a film as morale-boosting entertainment after recent tensions began to ease.

The event also featured a video message from Mum Jokmok, the film’s producer, offering words of encouragement. Soldiers were heard laughing throughout the screening. The open-air cinema setup was fully supported by Anek Mongkol and the SVOA friends group, who provided the equipment free of charge.

Pornchai Wongsriudomporn, Chief Operating Officer of Black Dragon Entertainment, said:

“We are deeply grateful to all the soldiers for their sacrifices. On this Mother’s Day, we wanted to give happiness to those who could not return home to see their parents and families, offering them a moment of joy and relaxation. We hope this screening helps recharge their spirits.”