‘Nak Rak Mak, Maak Mak’ brings joy to frontline soldiers in Surin with free outdoor screening

On August 11, 2025, Black Dragon Entertainment Co., Ltd. organised a special event to deliver happiness to the front line by screening the film Nak Rak Mak, Maak Mak free of charge for soldiers. Coordinated with the Army’s Directorate of Civil Affairs, the screening took place at the 25th Military Circle (Fort Weerawatyothin) in Surin, a rest and training base for frontline troops, giving them a chance to relax and enjoy a film as morale-boosting entertainment after recent tensions began to ease.
The event also featured a video message from Mum Jokmok, the film’s producer, offering words of encouragement. Soldiers were heard laughing throughout the screening. The open-air cinema setup was fully supported by Anek Mongkol and the SVOA friends group, who provided the equipment free of charge.
Pornchai Wongsriudomporn, Chief Operating Officer of Black Dragon Entertainment, said:
“We are deeply grateful to all the soldiers for their sacrifices. On this Mother’s Day, we wanted to give happiness to those who could not return home to see their parents and families, offering them a moment of joy and relaxation. We hope this screening helps recharge their spirits.”
Nak Rak Mak, Maak Mak (Nak Loves Mak So Much) is a new Thai comedy inspired by the nation’s beloved folklore, starring Narilya “Yada” Gulmongkolpech as Nang Nak and Perawat “Krist” Sangpotirat as Krist, the reincarnation of Pee Mak. It also reunites legendary comedians Petchtai “Mum Jokmok” Wongkamlao and Pongsak “Teng Therdtherng” Pongsuwan with Nong Cha-cha-cha for the first time in 15 years, alongside Mongkol "Nine The Comedian" Saaadboonyapat and Chonpipat “From” Choosang.
The film is a co-production between Black Dragon Entertainment Co., Ltd., Nation Group (Thailand) Public Co., Ltd., and Transformation Films Co., Ltd. Since its cinema release on July 24, it has charmed audiences of all ages with its mix of laughter and heartfelt moments, receiving rave reviews and surpassing 40 million baht in box office revenue in its first three weeks.
A charity screening was also held earlier, with all proceeds — without any deductions — donated to hospitals affected by the Thai–Cambodian conflict.
General audiences can still catch Nak Rak Mak, Maak Mak in cinemas nationwide.