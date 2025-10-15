Tangled Thai power lines spotted in Joji’s new ‘PIXELLATED KISSES’ artwork

Before gaining fame as a musician, Joji was widely known on YouTube for his eccentric alter egos Pink Guy and Filthy Frank, characters that built a cult following for their absurd humour and chaotic energy.

In 2018, he released his debut album Ballads 1, following his earlier projects In Tongues and Pink Season. The album topped Billboard’s Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart and has since achieved platinum certification from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA).

Songs like Slow Dancing in the Dark, Attention, and Why Am I Still in LA remain fan favourites.

Known for his reclusive lifestyle, Joji rarely gives interviews or appears on social media. Even fellow artist Rich Brian once joked that he had no idea what Joji was up to — “just let him live his life.”