Tangled Thai power lines spotted in Joji’s new ‘PIXELLATED KISSES’ artwork

George Miller, better known as Joji, the Japanese-Australian artist behind hits like A Glimpse of Us, Slow Dancing in the Dark and Sanctuary, has returned with his latest single, “PIXELLATED KISSES” — a brief yet haunting 1.51-minute track that once again showcases his signature melancholic R&B style.
Now aged 33, Joji runs his own label Palace Creek, under Virgin Music Group. He began making music in Kobe, Japan, before moving to Manhattan, New York, where he refined his sound and gradually evolved into one of the most distinctive alternative voices of his generation.
Before gaining fame as a musician, Joji was widely known on YouTube for his eccentric alter egos Pink Guy and Filthy Frank, characters that built a cult following for their absurd humour and chaotic energy.
In 2018, he released his debut album Ballads 1, following his earlier projects In Tongues and Pink Season. The album topped Billboard’s Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart and has since achieved platinum certification from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA).
Songs like Slow Dancing in the Dark, Attention, and Why Am I Still in LA remain fan favourites.
Known for his reclusive lifestyle, Joji rarely gives interviews or appears on social media. Even fellow artist Rich Brian once joked that he had no idea what Joji was up to — “just let him live his life.”
That low-profile reputation made his latest comeback all the more exciting for fans. Yet the buzz isn’t just about the music — it’s also about the viral artwork for PIXELLATED KISSES, which features a tangle of overhead power cables strikingly similar to those often seen on the streets of Bangkok.
Thai fans quickly took to social media, comparing the image with real-life scenes across the capital. Some even tracked down what they believe to be the original photo of the Bangkok power lines.
While Joji’s team hasn’t confirmed the source, the uncanny resemblance has sparked a wave of online fascination — and a little hometown pride from Thai listeners.