Sorn: Growing from fond childhood memories to a Michelin-starred restaurant

“Sorn is my legacy,” the chef declares proudly as he explains the meaning of the name. Sorn, read as “śaraṇa”, was derived from the Sanskrit word meaning a place to rest or a leader who can be counted upon. He said the restaurant is at the centre of his and his staff members’ heart.

The restaurant based in Bangkok’s Sukhumvit Soi 26 quickly rose to fame after opening in June 2018.

As to why he chose southern cuisine, Supaksorn says with a smile, “because that’s what I know best! My grandma cooked this food to feed the family, and that’s the cuisine I grew up with.”

On the menu are regular southern dishes like khao yam (turmeric rice tossed with vegetables, herbs and fish innards), kan chiang pu (blue swimmer crab leg) and yellow giant sea catfish curry. However, at Sorn, these dishes are turned into culinary works of art. The simple khao yam becomes a colourful “forest”, while the crab leg turns into “gems on a crab stick”. Even the simple yellow curry takes on an innovative twist as fried fish drenched in turmeric and garlic is served along with curried young mangosteen and giant catfish roe.