Bangkok culinary world gets ready for 2025 Michelin Guide

TUESDAY, JULY 02, 2024

The capital’s restaurant scene, dominated by 35 acclaimed establishments, may see changes in response to upcoming star ratings

As the world of refined cuisine eagerly awaits the 2025 edition of the Michelin Guide, Thailand’s restaurant scene is bracing for potential changes in star ratings that could significantly impact pricing strategies.

Michelin’s stringent criteria, focusing on ingredients, culinary technique, chef personality, flavour harmony and consistency, will determine whether restaurants maintain, gain or lose coveted stars.

“The guide conveys restaurant reviews through summaries of the inspectors’ experiences and an extensive system of symbols,” the Michelin Guide website says.

Thailand currently boasts 35 restaurants that have won one or two Michelin stars, and most of them are in the Greater Bangkok area.

Here is a list The Nation has put together of Michelin-starred restaurants in Bangkok and how much a meal there might cost:

  • Potong (Samphanthawong district): 5,500-6,300 baht
  • Sühring (Yannawa district): 4,800-7,800 baht
  • Mezzaluna (Bangrak district): 8,000 baht
  • Resonance (Watthana district): 2,900-6,500 baht
  • Sorn (Khlong Toei district): 7,200 baht

  • Signature (Ratchathewi district): 4,500-5,200 baht
  • Nawa (Watthana district): 4,200 baht
  • Wanna Yook (Ratchathewi district): 3,825 baht
  • Elements inspired by Ciel Bleu (Pathumwan district): 4,100-6,400 baht
  • Le Normandie by Alain Roux (Bangrak district): 2,950-7,500 baht

  • Côte by Mauro Colagreco (Sathorn district): 2,250-6,500 baht
  • Le Du (Bangrak district): 3,900-4,500 baht
  • Nahm (Sathorn district): 1,200-3,400 baht
  • R-Haan (Watthana district): 5,212 baht
  • Igniv (Pathumwan district): 5,500 baht

  • Saneh Jaan (Pathumwan district): 850-2,650 baht
  • Mia (Pathumwan district): 3,850-4,850 baht
  • Sushi Masato (Watthana district): 4,000-6,000 baht
  • Maison Dunand (Bangrak district): 1,950-5,500 baht
  • Samrub Samrub Thai (Bangrak district): 9,900 baht

  • Canvas (Watthana district): 4,900-6,900 baht
  • Aksorn (Bangrak district): 3,400 baht
  • Gaa (Watthana district): 4,700 baht
  • Chim by Siam Wisdom (Dusit district): 3,550 baht
  • Inddee (Pathumwan district): 3,200 baht

  • Haoma (Watthana district): 3,500-4,700 baht
  • Chef’s Table (Bangrak district): 9,200 baht
  • 80/20 (Bangrak district): 4,200 baht
  • Baan Tepa (Bang Kapi district): 6,200 baht
  • Blue by Alian Ducasse (Khlong San district): 2,950-7,500 baht
  • Cadence by Dan Bark (Khlong Toei district): 2,800-5,800 baht

Prices are on a per person basis and do not include VAT or service charge.

 

