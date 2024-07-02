Bangkok culinary world gets ready for 2025 Michelin Guide

As the world of refined cuisine eagerly awaits the 2025 edition of the Michelin Guide, Thailand’s restaurant scene is bracing for potential changes in star ratings that could significantly impact pricing strategies.
Michelin’s stringent criteria, focusing on ingredients, culinary technique, chef personality, flavour harmony and consistency, will determine whether restaurants maintain, gain or lose coveted stars.
“The guide conveys restaurant reviews through summaries of the inspectors’ experiences and an extensive system of symbols,” the Michelin Guide website says.
Thailand currently boasts 35 restaurants that have won one or two Michelin stars, and most of them are in the Greater Bangkok area.
Here is a list The Nation has put together of Michelin-starred restaurants in Bangkok and how much a meal there might cost:
Prices are on a per person basis and do not include VAT or service charge.