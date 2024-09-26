Thailand’s best-loved tasty treats

Specialities from Bangkok and elsewhere in Thailand were officially recognised on Thursday in a bid to preserve local foods and promote them internationally.
Culture Minister Sudawan Wangsupakitkosol said the Department of Cultural Promotion, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration and 76 provincial agencies had invited the public to vote for their specialities.
As many as 563 tasty treats were selected for the voting which was held from August 1-9. They included 234 savouries, 184 desserts, 143 appetisers and two other foods. “Each reflects the culture and local life of each province,” she said.
Prachin Buri’s Khanom Nor Mai (a dessert made from bamboo shoots) won the highest number of votes at 22,945. Kanchanaburi’s Khanom Tang Taek Mon (pancake with shredded coconut, black sesame and sugar) came in second place with 4,660 points and Krabi’s Pla Yok Khao Bok (fish paste and steamed rice in bamboo stalk) placed third with 4,259 points.
Other interesting treats include Bangkok’s traditional Khanom Niew (a dessert made from flour and shredded coconut with syrup), Pathum Thani’s Kalamae Ruang Khao Med Bua (a confectionery made from rice and lotus seed), and Sukhothai’s Yum Pee Poo Ya (spicy soup with shredded chicken and banana blossoms).