The magic of Thai cuisine enchants Europe

Renowned chef Chumpol Jangprai wowed audiences in Denmark and Switzerland with a taste of authentic Thai cuisine last month.
In Copenhagen, the “Taste of Thailand” event held at the Thai ambassador’s residence, featured a masterclass highlighting delicacies from Thailand’s five regions. Guests enjoyed dishes like Thai curry noodles, green curry, papaya salad, rice noodles with crab curry and mango sticky rice.
The event, held from September 22 to 24, was organised in collaboration with the Danish food association, La Chaîne des Rotisseurs. The event also showcased beverages by Thai brands, traditional music and performances as well as souvenirs like curry paste, food recipes, pins and brochures.
In Geneva, the “Amazing Thai Food Night, Amazing Thailand” was held on September 28 at the Four Seasons Hotel featuring Chef Chumpol’s culinary marvels and a demonstration of Thai cooking techniques.
The event organised by the Royal Thai Embassy in Bern in collaboration with the hotel also featured traditional Thai dance and Muay Thai performances.
Chumphol participated in both events as a member of the Thai National Soft Power Committee.