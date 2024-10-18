Khao Kha Moo No 1 Thai dish on Line Man app

Khao Kha Moo, or stewed pork leg on rice, is now the most popular Thai dish ordered on the Line Man food delivery app, surpassing former champions like noodles and mango sticky rice.

The dish is not only popular among Thais but also favoured by foreigners, a customer segment that has almost tripled in growth compared to last year, said Yod Chinsupakul, CEO of Line Man Wongnai on Thursday.

Most foreigners who use Line Man for food deliveries live in Bangkok, Chiang Mai and Chonburi, he added.

Yod said the number of foreign users increased significantly after the app added an auto translation feature to help them understand and choose Thai dishes. Customers can now also place their orders in English, which the app translates for Thai riders making the delivery.

Khao Kha Moo is a dish rooted in China’s Teochew cuisine. Pork leg is slowly braised in a spice-rich broth, then cut into thin slices and placed on a bed of steamed rice. The dish is served with hard-boiled egg, pickled mustard greens, and occasionally blanched Chinese broccoli, with bird's-eye chilis and garlic cloves on the side.

The accompanying dipping sauce is usually made of yellow chili peppers, garlic, salt, lime juice, and vinegar.

Packed with carbohydrates, sugar, and fat from the succulent pork rind, Khao Kha Moo can easily expand your waistline. The ThaiHealth Foundation suggests the dish should be eaten in moderation alongside regular exercise to burn off the excess calories.