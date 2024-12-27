Gongsi restaurant brings traditional Chinese flavours to your table

Gongsi (公司) restaurant is a local Chinese restaurant in Betong district, Yala province, famous for its rare and various menus and friendly price, which no need to go to a luxury eatery. Where does the ‘Konsi’ word come from?

Firstly, Yala province is known as one of the three southern border provinces, popular for its terrorism area. However, nowadays it is safer to visit more than other people's view. Yala is also a province with rich, abundant nature and diverse cultures, including local culinaries people are still not familiar with.

Gongsi restaurant is a two-story commercial building located in the street food area of the Betong municipal area, Yala province, and it is an original restaurant of Gwong-Sai (Chinese immigrants).

As it is rare culinary to find, Betong district has many well-known menus such as Betong steamed rice topped with chicken, Kiu Nyu (stewed pork belly with pickled mustard green), and stir-fried watercress. Here Gongsi restaurant is ready to serve you culinary delight.

The word ‘Gongsi’ was originally used to refer to the Chinese people’s ownership of their businesses while having many workers to look after. The way of taking care of the employees whether food or basic needs was called “sì gōng sī (食公司)” meaning “food company,” and that is the story of Kongsi.

The owner of Gongsi restaurant, Kantakanit Pajithananun, said that the restaurant was inspired by her mother. In the past, she usually cooked and had a Gwong-Sai meal with her kids together as a big family. However, when the kids grew up and had their future, the nostalgic atmosphere gradually faded away.