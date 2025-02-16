Exploring Thai curries from every region

Each region in Thailand boasts its own signature curry, reflecting local ingredients, traditions, and tastes. Let's take a closer look at some of the most distinctive curries from each part of Thailand.

Southern Thailand: Gaeng Leuang



The South is known for its spicy and intensely flavorful dishes, often featuring fresh seafood. Gaeng Leuang, also known as Gaeng Som, is a sour and spicy curry with a turmeric base. It typically includes fish, shrimp, or vegetables and is known for its vibrant yellow color and tangy taste.



Northern Thailand: Gaeng Hung Lay



In the North, Gaeng Hung Lay is a beloved dish influenced by Burmese cuisine. This rich and fragrant pork curry is slow-cooked with a blend of spices, including ginger, garlic, and tamarind. The result is a slightly sweet, mildly spicy dish with deep, complex flavors.