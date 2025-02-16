Exploring Thai curries from every region

Each region in Thailand boasts its own signature curry, reflecting local ingredients, traditions, and tastes. Let's take a closer look at some of the most distinctive curries from each part of Thailand.
Southern Thailand: Gaeng Leuang
The South is known for its spicy and intensely flavorful dishes, often featuring fresh seafood. Gaeng Leuang, also known as Gaeng Som, is a sour and spicy curry with a turmeric base. It typically includes fish, shrimp, or vegetables and is known for its vibrant yellow color and tangy taste.
Northern Thailand: Gaeng Hung Lay
In the North, Gaeng Hung Lay is a beloved dish influenced by Burmese cuisine. This rich and fragrant pork curry is slow-cooked with a blend of spices, including ginger, garlic, and tamarind. The result is a slightly sweet, mildly spicy dish with deep, complex flavors.
Northeastern Thailand (Isaan):
While the Northeast is more famous for its grilled meats and papaya salads, Tom Saap is a standout dish. This spicy and sour soup is made with pork or beef ribs, lemongrass, kaffir lime leaves, and chili, offering a refreshing and zesty taste that perfectly complements Isaan's bold flavors.
Central Thailand: Gaeng Kiew Wan
The Central region is home to some of Thailand’s most well-known dishes, including Gaeng Kiew Wan, or Green Curry. Made with coconut milk, green chili paste, and tender meats like chicken or beef, this creamy and aromatic curry is a staple in Thai cuisine, balancing heat with sweetness.
Thai curries are as diverse as the regions they come from, each offering a unique glimpse into the country’s culinary traditions. Whether you prefer the fiery heat of the South, the rich depth of the North, the tangy zest of the Northeast, or the creamy balance of the Central region, there's a Thai curry for everyone to enjoy!