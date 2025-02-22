Pad Thai: A wartime invention turned global culinary icon

This led to a creative solution by then-prime minister Plaek Phibunsongkhram, introducing a new national dish that would reduce rice consumption while fostering a sense of unity among Thais. That dish was Pad Thai.

At its core, Pad Thai is a stir-fried noodle dish that brings together sweet, sour, salty, and umami flavours in perfect harmony.

Thin rice noodles, egg, tofu, shrimp or chicken are tossed in a wok with tamarind sauce, palm sugar, fish sauce and chilli flakes, then topped with peanuts and fresh lime.