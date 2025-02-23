Thailand’s unique Snakehead Fish Cake of Sing Buri

Rich, buttery, and lightly fragrant, this cake contains real snakehead fish meat—but thanks to a special preparation process, there’s no trace of a fishy smell.



The story of this one-of-a-kind dessert began in 1996, when Sing Buri province sought a signature dish for a special event. Kasara Bakery, a well-established local bakery known for its fresh bread and butter cakes, took on the challenge. After multiple trials, they discovered a way to completely eliminate the fish’s natural odor. By fermenting and cooking the meat until it had a soft, coconut-like texture, they were able to blend it seamlessly into their classic butter cake.

To further enhance the flavor, pineapple and apricot jam were added, giving the cake a delicate sweetness that complements the richness of the butter. The result? A unique fusion of flavors that has since become a beloved local specialty.



For nearly three decades, the Snakehead Fish Cake has remained an iconic treat in Sing Buri, proving that sometimes, the most unexpected ingredients can create something truly delicious.