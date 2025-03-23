Variety of dishes and desserts for Bangkok Chef Charity 2025

This year’s event will be held at The Peninsula Bangkok in the Khlong San district on March 29. Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn will preside over the event.

The event aims to benefit society and spread happiness, with proceeds going to the Debaratana Vejjanukula Foundation, according to Nuntiya Intralib, chairwoman of the Bangkok Chef Charity organising committee.

Nuntiya shared that the event has been organised since 2009 and gathers chefs from leading hotels across Bangkok. In addition to the special charity meal, an auction will also take place, where guests can bid for chefs to cook in their homes.