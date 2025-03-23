Variety of dishes and desserts for Bangkok Chef Charity 2025

This year’s event will be held at The Peninsula Bangkok in the Khlong San district on March 29. Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn will preside over the event.
The event aims to benefit society and spread happiness, with proceeds going to the Debaratana Vejjanukula Foundation, according to Nuntiya Intralib, chairwoman of the Bangkok Chef Charity organising committee.
Nuntiya shared that the event has been organised since 2009 and gathers chefs from leading hotels across Bangkok. In addition to the special charity meal, an auction will also take place, where guests can bid for chefs to cook in their homes.
As the event is being held close to Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn’s birthday on April 2, Nuntiya mentioned that several surprises are planned, including cakes for the birthday celebration and a papaya spicy salad.
A total of 29 chefs will prepare 11 courses of delicacies, with 27 of them being new-generation chefs participating in the event for the first time.
“These Generation Y chefs are presenting their ideas to the best of their ability. They all think beyond the conventional,” she said.
The event will feature 14 types of canapés, totaling 1,400 pieces, allowing participants to enjoy the appetisers without feeling full before the main courses. A selection of GFour premium wines will also be served.
The main courses will highlight Grilled Gundagai Lamb Chop from Australia, Foie Gras Arancini from Hungary, and Balik Salmon from Switzerland.
Other main dishes include Steamed Hokkaido Scallops Stuffed with Shiitake Mushrooms, Lobster Cubisque, Pan-fried Turbot Fish with Roasted Chili Paste, and Poached Herb-fed Chicken Breast.
For dessert, Petit Fours will include a selection of treats such as Milk Chocolate Mousse, Salted Coconut Gel and Crumble, all served in a Tuk Tuk-inspired dessert presentation.
Tickets for the Bangkok Chef Charity 2025 are priced at 15,000 baht each. Interested individuals can purchase tickets by emailing [email protected] or by contacting 064 242 1291.