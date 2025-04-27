Would you dare? Exploring Thailand’s deep-fried insect delicacies

Prepared by deep-frying until perfectly crunchy and seasoning with a sprinkle of salt and fragrant kaffir lime leaves, these insects are sold at bustling street markets and roadside stalls—sometimes just steps away from more familiar fare like grilled pork skewers.



Beyond their novelty, fried insects are surprisingly nutritious. They’re high in protein, affordable, and for many, genuinely tasty. Some even say the flavor is reminiscent of chicken—crispy, savory, and a little addictive.



So the next time you find yourself in Thailand, faced with a platter of deep-fried bugs, ask yourself:



Would you dare to take a bite?