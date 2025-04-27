Would you dare? Exploring Thailand’s deep-fried insect delicacies

For many first-time visitors, one question immediately comes to mind: Do Thais really eat insects?
The answer is—yes, they do. Especially in Thailand’s North and Northeast regions, insects have long been part of the local diet.
But it’s not just about scorpions. Fried crickets, grasshoppers, silkworm pupae, bamboo worms, and even giant water bugs are local favorites. Collectively called ma-laeng tod in Thai, these crispy treats are deeply rooted in the country’s culinary traditions.
Prepared by deep-frying until perfectly crunchy and seasoning with a sprinkle of salt and fragrant kaffir lime leaves, these insects are sold at bustling street markets and roadside stalls—sometimes just steps away from more familiar fare like grilled pork skewers.
Beyond their novelty, fried insects are surprisingly nutritious. They’re high in protein, affordable, and for many, genuinely tasty. Some even say the flavor is reminiscent of chicken—crispy, savory, and a little addictive.
So the next time you find yourself in Thailand, faced with a platter of deep-fried bugs, ask yourself:
Would you dare to take a bite?