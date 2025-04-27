Discovering the magic and wonder of Thai fruit street stalls

Tucked between noodle and papaya salad shops, these colorful stands offer a snapshot of Thailand’s tropical bounty.



Vendors neatly stack golden mangoes, spiky durians, bright pink dragon fruits, glossy mangosteens, and luscious rambutans, all ready to be eaten on the spot. Some stalls even offer freshly cut fruit, bagged with a tiny skewer and a little packet of tangy sugar-and-chili dip on the side.

Thailand’s tropical climate allows for an incredible variety year-round.



In the summer, juicy mangoes reign supreme, perfect for munching solo or paired with sticky rice.