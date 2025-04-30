MJets teams up with Michelin-starred chef to elevate in-flight dining

This exquisite gastronomic offering is the brainchild of Pichaya “Pam” Soontornyanakij, founder of POTONG, a fine-dining restaurant in Bangkok’s Yaowarat neighbourhood, and one of Thailand’s most celebrated culinary talents.

She has been honoured as the World’s Best Female Chef 2025 and Asia’s Best Female Chef 2024, and is the recipient of both a Michelin Star and the Opening of the Year accolade by the Michelin Guide in the same year.

She also holds the rare distinction of being the only Thai female chef awarded the “3 knives” title by the World Best Chef Awards, among numerous other international accolades.

Curated with deep personal meaning, the menu artfully captures Pichaya’s lifelong journey through flavours, memories and cultures — thoughtfully expressed through the finest ingredients and masterful culinary techniques. This new menu will be available to passengers starting from June 1.