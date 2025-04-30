MJets teams up with Michelin-starred chef to elevate in-flight dining

This exquisite gastronomic offering is the brainchild of Pichaya “Pam” Soontornyanakij, founder of POTONG, a fine-dining restaurant in Bangkok’s Yaowarat neighbourhood, and one of Thailand’s most celebrated culinary talents.
She has been honoured as the World’s Best Female Chef 2025 and Asia’s Best Female Chef 2024, and is the recipient of both a Michelin Star and the Opening of the Year accolade by the Michelin Guide in the same year.
She also holds the rare distinction of being the only Thai female chef awarded the “3 knives” title by the World Best Chef Awards, among numerous other international accolades.
Curated with deep personal meaning, the menu artfully captures Pichaya’s lifelong journey through flavours, memories and cultures — thoughtfully expressed through the finest ingredients and masterful culinary techniques. This new menu will be available to passengers starting from June 1.
Chayanin Sukkhasantikul, Chief Commercial Officer of MJets, commented that this exclusive in-flight dining is aimed at curating thoughtfully crafted, elevated experiences that enrich every aspect of the passengers’ journeys.
He expressed his gratitude for the collaboration with the internationally acclaimed Thai chef over the past year to ensure that this exclusive in-flight dining leaves a lasting and meaningful impression.
“The ‘Ode to Culinary Journey’ menu is far more than an in-flight meal, but a story told through taste — a bespoke, artfully refined experience designed to inspire our passengers, and available exclusively aboard MJets flights,” Chayanin said.
Meanwhile, Pichaya remarked that this collaboration with MJets has been a truly special opportunity for her to translate the inspirations gathered from her travels and life experiences into a menu crafted with depth, precision,and emotional cadence in every bite.
She explained that offering exclusive fine dining on flights posed several challenges, including meal preparation and training flight attendants to ensure the finest dining experience.
Despite those challenges, Pichaya affirmed that whether in moments of joyous celebration or quiet contemplation mid-journey, food holds a remarkable power to connect people from diverse backgrounds in the most meaningful way.
“I hope that these thoughtfully designed dishes will not only delight the palate but also enrich each passenger’s journey with a memorable and heartfelt connection through flavour,” she said.
The exclusive in-flight dining concept features three-course tasting menus alongside a diverse à la carte selection. These dishes embody culture, memories, and the essence of travel, blending global techniques with meticulously chosen ingredients.
Ode to Earth & Fire: This menu explores the harmony between the deep, grounded flavours of the earth and the bold intensity of fire. Inspired by Pichaya’s passion for smoked and slow-cooked foods — developed during her time in New York and at her restaurant, Smoked Steakhouse — it unites dishes that highlight rich flavours with a refined edge.
Ode to Heritage: This menu reflects Pichaya’s Thai-Chinese roots and her deep connection to the flavours of her upbringing. Each dish draws inspiration from meals that hold a special place in her memory, reinterpreted to honour those traditions while exploring their nuances.
Ode to Thailand: A heartfelt tribute to Pichaya’s childhood, shaped by the time spent with her mother in the kitchen. These dishes are rooted in her fondest memories, capturing the vibrant and balanced flavours of Thai cuisine, an everyday joy in her life.
