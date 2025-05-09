Thai Green Curry Pizza a Surprise Hit in Finland

A rather unexpected fusion of flavours is proving a hit in Finland, where "Thai Green Curry Pizza" has been launched by the popular Koti Pizza chain, which boasts an impressive 305 outlets across the country.
The culinary creation is the brainchild of celebrated chef Risto Mikkola.
The Thai Ambassador to Helsinki, Worawoot Pongprapapant, and embassy staff recently sampled the chicken green curry pizza at a Koti Pizza branch in Sompasaari. They were hosted by Mikkola, a well-known Finnish chef and the food development consultant for Koti Pizza.
Mikkola explained that the idea to use Thai green curry as a pizza topping for Koti Pizza stemmed from a Royal Thai Embassy initiative two years prior.
The embassy had hosted an event showcasing Thai cuisine and cooking methods at the Ambassador's residence. Mikkola realised that many Thai dishes could be successfully adapted to the local palates of Finland and Europe.
Given the Finns' fondness for holidaying in Thailand, he reasoned that a green curry pizza would likely be a popular choice. He then set about developing and refining the recipe to perfection, and it is now available for Koti Pizza's customers to enjoy.
Koti Pizza, with its 305 branches nationwide, holds the title of the largest pizza chain in the Nordic region. The Thai green curry pizza is a featured special on their spring menu this year, offering both chicken and plant-based vegetarian options.
Should the dish prove a success with customers, the company may well consider adding it to their permanent offerings.
Ambassador Worawoot lauded the inventive dish, noting that the distinct flavour of the chicken green curry sauce harmonised perfectly with the pizza base.
He also expressed his hope that Koti Pizza might introduce other Thai curry-inspired pizzas in the future.
The Royal Thai Embassy has expressed its delight at seeing Thai cuisine embraced by the Finnish people in such diverse ways.
They believe this encourages a greater appreciation for Thai food, stimulates interest in purchasing Thai ingredients and seasonings, and fosters new culinary habits by subtly integrating Thai influences into the local food culture.