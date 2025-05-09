Thai Green Curry Pizza a Surprise Hit in Finland

A rather unexpected fusion of flavours is proving a hit in Finland, where "Thai Green Curry Pizza" has been launched by the popular Koti Pizza chain, which boasts an impressive 305 outlets across the country.

The culinary creation is the brainchild of celebrated chef Risto Mikkola.

The Thai Ambassador to Helsinki, Worawoot Pongprapapant, and embassy staff recently sampled the chicken green curry pizza at a Koti Pizza branch in Sompasaari. They were hosted by Mikkola, a well-known Finnish chef and the food development consultant for Koti Pizza.

Mikkola explained that the idea to use Thai green curry as a pizza topping for Koti Pizza stemmed from a Royal Thai Embassy initiative two years prior.

The embassy had hosted an event showcasing Thai cuisine and cooking methods at the Ambassador's residence. Mikkola realised that many Thai dishes could be successfully adapted to the local palates of Finland and Europe.

