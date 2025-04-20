Thai Green Curry : The perfect blend of aroma, spice and comfort

SUNDAY, APRIL 20, 2025
Stephanie Adair

If you’re craving a Thai dish that’s rich, aromatic, and full of bold flavor, Thai Green Curry—or Kaeng Kiew Wan—should be at the top of your list.

This popular Thai curry is known for its vibrant green hue, creamy coconut base, and perfectly balanced spicy-sweet flavor.

Green Curry gets its signature taste from a fragrant paste made with green chilies, lemongrass, galangal, garlic, and kaffir lime leaves. Simmered in coconut milk and paired with chicken, beef, pork, or tofu, it creates a dish that’s both comforting and packed with bold, authentic Thai flavors.

Typically served with steamed jasmine rice or rice noodles, Thai Green Curry is a staple in Thai cuisine and a favorite among curry lovers worldwide. The creamy texture, spicy kick, and herbal notes make it a go-to meal for anyone looking to enjoy the true taste of Thailand.

Whether you're new to Thai food or a long-time fan, Green Curry is one of the best Thai curries to try—especially if you love your comfort food with a bit of heat.


 

