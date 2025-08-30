Public Health Officials Warn of Allergic Reactions to Jellyfish Delicacy

The Thai Department of Health is warning the public about the rising trend of eating cannonball jellyfish, stating that while it is considered a delicacy, it carries a risk of potentially life-threatening allergic reactions.

In an official statement, the department confirmed that the cannonball jellyfish (Stomolophus meleagris) is low in calories and contains protein and collagen, but it also has a dangerously high salt content and a mild venom that can cause allergic reactions in some people.

Health officials are urging anyone trying the dish for the first time to consume only a small amount and wait at least 30 minutes to monitor for any side effects.

Symptoms of an allergic reaction include skin rashes and itchiness around the mouth. If these symptoms appear, the individual should stop eating immediately and seek medical attention.

For those who have eaten the dish before without any issues, the department still stresses the importance of proper preparation.

The jellyfish must be washed and soaked in water multiple times to reduce its saltiness and remove any residual venom. It must also be cooked thoroughly before being eaten.

The health advisory also recommends avoiding certain foods and beverages when consuming the jellyfish, as they can increase the risk of adverse reactions. These include milk, fizzy drinks, alcohol, and caffeine, which can lead to diarrhoea, nausea, and vomiting.