Multi-coloured jellyfish are the talk of the town in Trat province

Smacks of colourful jellyfish are offering a treat to people visiting Trat province.
Suree Phongsai, president of the Mai Root Subdistrict Community Tourism Enterprise in Trat’s Khlong Yai district, revealed that the multicoloured jellyfish had begun appearing over the past two to three days.
Coastal communities in Laem Klat subdistrict, Mueang district, and Mai Root subdistrict, Khlong Yai district have spotted blooms of jellyfish floating along the water, a sight not seen for several years.
Suree said that nearly 10 years ago, jellyfish used to appear annually, attracting both locals and tourists, which brought excitement to community tourism. “Although the jellyfish back then were colourful and beautiful, their numbers were not as high as seen this year. However, the jellyfish have appeared later than usual this year,” she said.
Typically they show up around September, but this year they are about a month late, likely due to natural changes, including a longer monsoon and stronger winds.
The locals added that there were likely more than 1-2 million jellyfish this year, especially along Mai Root Beach. The jellyfish form a wide mass, spreading 200-300 metres across and stretching along the shoreline for 2-3 kilometres, with some areas being denser than others. The colours are not yet very vivid, as the jellyfish have only just been exposed to sunlight. Over the next two to three days, their colours will become more vibrant and brilliant, she said.
They can be viewed throughout the day, but the best time is from 7am. However, if there are waves or winds, the water becomes murky, making it harder to see the jellyfish clearly.
The Mai Root subdistrict administrative organisation is preparing to promote community tourism by organising safe jellyfish-sighting trips for visitors. They have arranged life jackets for tourists and prohibit boat trips during rough weather conditions. The boats used for these tours are small, local fishing boats that can carry only 4-5 passengers per trip, with a fee of 100 baht per person. Interested visitors can contact 081-9822725 for more information.
Meanwhile, colourful jellyfish are also being seen in Ban Khlong Son, Laem Klat subdistrict of Mueang, with large swams along the shoreline to the delight of both locals and tourists since October 1.
Assistant village head of Moo 6 Sanya Bunpli explained that jellyfish have a short life, and will only be visible for a few months before they die. This year, the jellyfish will be visible for just over a month, with the latest sightings expected to last until early or late November.
The Ban Khlong Son community has made preparations to welcome tourists, and those interested in visiting can contact 098-9739277 or 098-4471015 for more details.