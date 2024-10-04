Multi-coloured jellyfish are the talk of the town in Trat province

They can be viewed throughout the day, but the best time is from 7am. However, if there are waves or winds, the water becomes murky, making it harder to see the jellyfish clearly.

The Mai Root subdistrict administrative organisation is preparing to promote community tourism by organising safe jellyfish-sighting trips for visitors. They have arranged life jackets for tourists and prohibit boat trips during rough weather conditions. The boats used for these tours are small, local fishing boats that can carry only 4-5 passengers per trip, with a fee of 100 baht per person. Interested visitors can contact 081-9822725 for more information.

Meanwhile, colourful jellyfish are also being seen in Ban Khlong Son, Laem Klat subdistrict of Mueang, with large swams along the shoreline to the delight of both locals and tourists since October 1.

Assistant village head of Moo 6 Sanya Bunpli explained that jellyfish have a short life, and will only be visible for a few months before they die. This year, the jellyfish will be visible for just over a month, with the latest sightings expected to last until early or late November.

The Ban Khlong Son community has made preparations to welcome tourists, and those interested in visiting can contact 098-9739277 or 098-4471015 for more details.

