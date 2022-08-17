Want to kill monkeypox? 60 degrees could do the trick

Anan noted that the monkeypox virus is in the poxvirus group, which is believed to survive better than other viruses, especially the RNA variety such as Covid-19.

However, researchers had questioned how the monkeypox virus was different to other poxviruses that had affected humans in the past. They also wanted to know if a DNA virus could endure temperatures better than a RNA virus.

A French research team therefore took a sample from patients infected with Clade B of monkeypox to compare it with Clade A, which is more severe but has not spread outside Africa, so far at least.

Anan cited research titled “Heat inactivation of the monkeypox virus”, which was published on the bioRxiv website https://bit.ly/3pqrO2Q on August 10.