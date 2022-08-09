Tue, August 16, 2022

life

Kawin back with Muangthong United for Thai League 1

Thailand national team goalkeeper Kawin Thamsatchanan has returned to Muangthong United after five years.

Muangthong United revealed on Tuesday that the 32-year-old Kawin will play for the team in the upcoming Thai League 1 season.

Kawin had previously played for the club since 2008 and led the team to four Thai League 1 championships and two League Cup titles.

He moved to Belgian club Oud-Heverlee Leuven in 2018 and Japanese club Hokkaido Consadole Sapporo in 2020 in a loan transfer, but he failed to find a place in the starting lineup of both clubs.

In the previous season, he came back to Thai League 1 with Port FC before joining Muangthong United this season.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, he thanked former and current Leicester City chairman Vichai and Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha, Sansiri director Srettha Thavisin, and Muangthong United’s vice president Rawi Lohtong for helping him get a chance to play in Belgium.

He said that the move led him to a world that he had never experienced before, including a new language, culture, and livelihood.

Kawin said that the competition was fierce and he faced pressure every day, but it was good pressure. There were both joyful and sad moments while he learnt several things on and off the pitch.

He also thanked his family and Thai fans for taking care of him while he was playing in foreign countries, including his former teammates.

Kawin thanked another club, Consadole Sapporo, and their fans in Japan after spending a year with the team. He also thanked Port FC chairwoman Nualphan Lamsam, and the team for a short stay last season.

He thanked Muangthong United’s executives for bringing him back to the team where he had spent 10 years in the past. He said that he was excited to experience the usual atmosphere again.

Published : August 09, 2022

By : THE NATION

Nation Thailnad
