Kawin back with Muangthong United for Thai League 1

Kawin had previously played for the club since 2008 and led the team to four Thai League 1 championships and two League Cup titles.

He moved to Belgian club Oud-Heverlee Leuven in 2018 and Japanese club Hokkaido Consadole Sapporo in 2020 in a loan transfer, but he failed to find a place in the starting lineup of both clubs.

In the previous season, he came back to Thai League 1 with Port FC before joining Muangthong United this season.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, he thanked former and current Leicester City chairman Vichai and Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha, Sansiri director Srettha Thavisin, and Muangthong United’s vice president Rawi Lohtong for helping him get a chance to play in Belgium.