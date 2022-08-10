Thai WPGA President Chanya Eyes Success at 6th SAT-TWT Open

Three SAT-TWT Open series have been staged so far this year at the Phoenix Gold Golf and Country Club in Pattaya, Royal Hua Hin Golf Course in Prachuab Khiri Khan and Lake View Resort and Golf Club in Pethcaburi, each with an overall prize money of Bt2.5 million.
The sixth circuit also offers a total of Bt2.5 prize money and is due between August 17-19. The Thai WPGA plans to hold 10 SAT-TWT Open series of the 2021-2022 season while the first two events were already organized last year. A total of Bt20 million prize money is on offer from all eight circuits this year.
“I’m so delighted that we have been halfway through our competition schedule. The first five circuits have met great success,” said Thai WPGA boss Chanya.
“It’s been our pleasure to see that Thai professional ladies have an arena to compete and show their potentials. They have proved how talented they are over the past five tournaments. This brings us the inspiration to continue organizing further tournaments on behalf of the association,” Chanya added.
The 6th SAT-TWT Open Road to World Ranking event will be competed in a three-day stroke-play format with a total of 54 holes (18 holes each day). The field acceptance will not exceed 132 players with only top 60 and ties, after 36 holes, proceeding to the final round. The winner will receive the top prize money of Bt367,500.
The SAT-TWT Open Road to World Ranking is sponsored by the Sports Authority of Thailand, National Sports Development Fund, Siam Commercial Bank, P Overseas Steal (Public Company Limited) and the Panorama Golf and Country Club in Nakhon Ratchasima. Fans can catch up with news updates on ThaiWPGA Facebook Fanpage or at www.thaiwpga.com.
Published : August 10, 2022
By : THE NATION
Published : Aug 15, 2022
Published : Aug 15, 2022
Published : Aug 15, 2022
Published : Aug 15, 2022