Thai WPGA President Chanya Eyes Success at 6th SAT-TWT Open

The sixth circuit also offers a total of Bt2.5 prize money and is due between August 17-19. The Thai WPGA plans to hold 10 SAT-TWT Open series of the 2021-2022 season while the first two events were already organized last year. A total of Bt20 million prize money is on offer from all eight circuits this year.



“I’m so delighted that we have been halfway through our competition schedule. The first five circuits have met great success,” said Thai WPGA boss Chanya.

“It’s been our pleasure to see that Thai professional ladies have an arena to compete and show their potentials. They have proved how talented they are over the past five tournaments. This brings us the inspiration to continue organizing further tournaments on behalf of the association,” Chanya added.



