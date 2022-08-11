Real beat Eintracht 2-0 for record-equalling fifth UEFA Super Cup win

Wed, August 31, 2022

life

Champions League winners Real Madrid outclassed Eintracht Frankfurt 2-0 on Wednesday (August 10) to clinch the UEFA Super Cup for a record-equalling fifth time and kick off their season with a trophy.

A first half goal from David Alaba and another from Karim Benzema in the 65th that lifted him to second in Real's all-time scoring list with 324 goals, wrapped up the title for the Spaniards.
 

Europa League winners Eintracht had offered some resistance in the first half and had chances to score but were eventually overrun by the Spaniards.

The win also means Real's Carlo Ancelotti becomes the first coach to lift the trophy four times.

The win brought Real level with AC Milan and Barcelona who have also five Super Cup wins.

Published : August 11, 2022

By : Reuters

