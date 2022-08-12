I owe my achievements in snooker to my mother: Wattana

Many people may recognise Wattana as the best Thai snooker player ever. At his peak, he was acclaimed as among the best in the world, ranking as high as No. 3.

Wattana is quick to acknowledge that he owes his success to the support he got from his mother Ployrung Puoabaom.

Wattana said in the interview that his mother never forbade him from playing snooker even when there was a stigma of gambling around the sport 30 years ago.

He made a few thousand baht winning against adult players before he was sent to practise in England. It was his mother who arranged the funds for his overseas training.