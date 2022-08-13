Benzema, Courtois and De Bruyne up for UEFA Player of the Year award

The winner will be announced with the UEFA men's coach of the year and women's player and coach of the year at the 2022-23 Champions League group stage draw in Istanbul on Aug. 25.
Benzema and Courtois helped Real seal a record 14th European title last season while De Bruyne guided City to the Premier League title -- his fourth crown in seven seasons at the club.
Real's Carlo Ancelotti, City's Pep Guardiola and Liverpool's Juergen Klopp were among the nominees for the male coach of the year. UEFA will name nominees for the women's awards next week.
Published : August 13, 2022
By : Reuters
