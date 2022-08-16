Players Pose for Promotional Photocall Ahead of Thai WPGA Circuit 6

A special promotion of Bt1,550 green fee on weekdays and Bt1,750 on weekends is on offer for those looking to test their mettles at the layout.

Furthermore, the course is surrounded by nature and is a member of the Korat Geo Park. The course is located near several attractions such as Wat Sawang Aram, Luang Phor Tho Statue, Khao Yai Thiang Turbine, a famous check-in spot and the paragliding ground on top of Sadao mountain.

