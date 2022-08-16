Wed, August 31, 2022

life

Players Pose for Promotional Photocall Ahead of Thai WPGA Circuit 6

Five players took part in a photocall ahead of their participation in the Bt2.5 million “SAT-TWT Open Road to World Ranking which is due at the Panorama Golf and Country Club in Nakhon Ratchasima between August 17-19.

The photo shoot was conducted at the par 72 6,229-yard course which covers an area of 600 rais. Surrounded by Sa Dao mountain, the course was designed by Dean Refram in 1992. The hilly landscape provides a tricky challenge for world class players with a signature par 3 hole No 8. Par 3 hole No 2 proves the most picturesque of the course. 
 

A special promotion of Bt1,550 green fee on weekdays and Bt1,750 on weekends is on offer for those looking to test their mettles at the layout.

Furthermore, the course is surrounded by nature and is a member of the Korat Geo Park. The course is located near several attractions such as  Wat Sawang Aram, Luang Phor Tho Statue,  Khao Yai Thiang Turbine, a famous check-in spot and the  paragliding ground  on top of Sadao mountain. 
 

The 6th SAT-TWT Open Road to World Ranking event will be competed in a three-day stroke-play format with a total of 54 holes (18 holes each day). Top 60 and ties, after 36 holes, will move to compete in the final round. The winner will receive the top prize money of Bt367,500.

The SAT-TWT Open Road to World Ranking is sponsored by the Sports Authority of Thailand, National Sports Development Fund, Siam Commercial Bank, P Overseas Steal (Public Company Limited) and the Panorama Golf and Country Club in Nakhon Ratchasima. Fans can catch up with news updates on ThaiWPGA Facebook Fanpage or at www.thaiwpga.com.

Published : August 16, 2022

By : THE NATION

