Cucurella reacts to hair pull: "I will never get it cut"

"I saw in the stadium they were checking for a red card and for me it was very clear, but this is football. In this game it was an error, in another game the referee would take a good decision.

"I have no problem with him (Romero), it was only one action in the game. But maybe it was an important action because it's possible to change the final result."

Cucurella signed for Chelsea in a reported 62 million pounds ($74.67 million) deal in the close season from Brighton & Hove Albion and the Spaniard conceded it was "a lot of money and a big responsibility" for him.

"I'm very happy to be here," he said. "(Chelsea owner) Todd (Boehly) and the gaffer were so interested in me coming here. I need to work hard, adapt to the team and have this will to win and play good for the club."