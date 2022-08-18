Supamas Defies Hilly Challenge to Lead at Panorama

“I putted incredibly well not only to shoot scores but also to save some tough shots. On a par 5 hole, I drove to the woods but fought my way back to get close to the pin and made a birdie. Four under after two rounds is amazing for me,” said the Sukhothai-born who won the 2016 Sanya Ladies Open (co-sanctioned by LET) and 2017 Hong Kong Ladies Open, both on the China LPGA Tour.

“The course sets up pretty cruel this week. I have to be really focused and play one shot at a time tomorrow,” added Supamas, hoping to end a three-year drought of title since winning at the Kabinburi Sport Club in Prachinburi in March, 2019.

Three-time professional winner Kusuma swapped four birdies with four bogeys after 17 holes before sinking a finishing birdie for a 71. Her two-day score stood at one-under-par 143.

“I tried to hit the fairways, the greens and not to hit more than two putts. The course condition is very tricky especially the green speed is a lot faster than on Wednesday,” said the 27-year-old player from Prachinburi.



