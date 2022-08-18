Somboon claims first win in two years with play-off victory

Somboon played against five-time Asian Tour winner Thammanoon Sriroj in the playoff on Thursday after both of them scored 13-under-par.
Somboon managed to win in the first hole of the playoff and won prize money of 240,000 baht.
He said that he was glad to win the first tournament after stopping playing for two years. He admitted that his luck played a part in this win.
Published : August 18, 2022
By : THE NATION
