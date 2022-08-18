Wed, August 31, 2022

life

Somboon claims first win in two years with play-off victory

52-year-old golfer Somboon Leelathitikul jumped for joy after he won against his opponent in a playoff at the “Toyota Senior Championship 2022” in Phuket, which is the fourth tournament of the Thai Senior Tour 2022.

Somboon played against five-time Asian Tour winner Thammanoon Sriroj in the playoff on Thursday after both of them scored 13-under-par.
 

Somboon managed to win in the first hole of the playoff and won prize money of 240,000 baht.

He said that he was glad to win the first tournament after stopping playing for two years. He admitted that his luck played a part in this win.

Published : August 18, 2022

By : THE NATION

