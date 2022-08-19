EndingBirdie Propels Supamas to Maiden Win on Thai WPGA

Despitestarting the day with a three-shot advantage over Kusuma Meechai, the formerLPGA player had to bear with four straight bogeys between holes 6-9 and had to exchange the lead with Kusuma and Trichat Cheenglab.
However, asthe two rivals suffered a double bogey on the 17th, Supamas saw the light at the end of the tunnel and birdied the lasthole for a 71 and a total one over-par-215 to seal off the victory, three shots ahead of Kusuma and Trichat.
“I’moverwhelmed to win my first title for the first time in three years. Since theCOVID outbreak, I hadn’t won anything until today. I’m so proud of myself,”said Supamas who eventually ended a three-year drought of title since her lastwin at the Kabinburi Sport Clun in Prachinburi in March, 2019. This was her first title on the Thai WPGA.
“It’s beenan up-and-down round for me. After I made those successive bogeys, I never gaveup of hope. I tried to stay focused on what I was doing and fought my way backto win,” added the 26-year-old from Sukothai. She won the winner’s prizemoney of Bt367,500.
Normallytouring on the China LPGA and Taiwan LPGA Tours, Supamas is currently using localevents to shape her game up before joining the Japan Q-School in October.
“This titleis a psychological booster for me before going to Japan. My goal is to earn acard to compete on the Japan Tour,” she added.
Trichat whosigned off with a 74 and Kusuma with a 75 shared the second place, each on a total two-over-par 218. They earned Bt186,690 prize money apiece.
EasternMichigan University graduate NataiApichonlati won the Best Amateur title after hitting a 230 to settle at tied 29th.
“It was sucha good result for a tough course like this. I was playing better than in thelast Thai WPGA event. I have played fourThai WPGA events and have learned a lot from the pros. I hope to turnprofessional when I come back from the States (after obtaining Masters Degree)in the future,” she said.
Published : Aug 31, 2022
Published : Aug 31, 2022
Published : August 19, 2022
By : THE NATION
Published : Aug 31, 2022
Published : Aug 31, 2022
Published : Aug 31, 2022
Published : Aug 31, 2022