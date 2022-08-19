EndingBirdie Propels Supamas to Maiden Win on Thai WPGA

However, asthe two rivals suffered a double bogey on the 17th, Supamas saw the light at the end of the tunnel and birdied the lasthole for a 71 and a total one over-par-215 to seal off the victory, three shots ahead of Kusuma and Trichat.

“I’moverwhelmed to win my first title for the first time in three years. Since theCOVID outbreak, I hadn’t won anything until today. I’m so proud of myself,”said Supamas who eventually ended a three-year drought of title since her lastwin at the Kabinburi Sport Clun in Prachinburi in March, 2019. This was her first title on the Thai WPGA.

“It’s beenan up-and-down round for me. After I made those successive bogeys, I never gaveup of hope. I tried to stay focused on what I was doing and fought my way backto win,” added the 26-year-old from Sukothai. She won the winner’s prizemoney of Bt367,500.



