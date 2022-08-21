4th Thailand Mixed to Introduce Stableford Format

Unlike all previous Thailand Mixed series, the stableford format will be introduced in this latest circuit for the first time. In comparison to the stroke play event, in a stableford pattern, players score points based on the number of strokes taken on each hole: albatross = + 8, eagle = + 5, birdie = + 2, par = 0, bogey = - 1 and – 2 for a double bogey and more.

After 36 holes, top 60 and ties will proceed into the weekend rounds. After four days and 72 holes, a player with the highest number of points wins the tournament

In addition, a female player with the best score (but must finish in the top five on the leaders’ board) will be granted a wildcard into the Women’s Australian Open, an ALPGA event, in December. Another slot will be given to a Thai female player on the same condition in the final Thailand Mixed next month.



