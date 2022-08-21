Wed, August 31, 2022

life

4th Thailand Mixed to Introduce Stableford Format

The fourth Bt3million Thailand Mixed hosted by TrustGolf will feature the stableford format for the first time as the best female player will receive a slot into the Women’s Australian Open in December.

The fourth meet of the men-versus-women golf event is due between August 25 and 28 at Thana City Country Club which measures 7,008 yards off the men’s tee and 6,281 off the women’s.
 

Unlike all previous Thailand Mixed series, the stableford format will be introduced in this latest circuit for the first time. In comparison to the stroke play event, in a stableford pattern, players score points based on the number of strokes taken on each hole: albatross = + 8, eagle = + 5, birdie = + 2, par = 0, bogey = - 1 and – 2 for a double bogey and more.

After 36 holes, top 60 and ties will proceed into the weekend rounds. After four days and 72 holes, a player with the highest number of points wins the tournament 
In addition, a female player with the best score (but must finish in the top five on the leaders’ board) will be granted a wildcard into the Women’s Australian Open, an ALPGA event, in December. Another slot will be given to a Thai female player on the same condition in the final Thailand Mixed next month.

 The Thailand Mixed is organised by TrustGolf, an indoor training center with advanced technology. It is supported by the Sports Authority of Thailand, the National Sports Development Fund, the Ministry of Tourism and Sports, Bangkok Bank, B.Grimm Company, Bond Holdings, AISPLAY, Bridgestone, Trust Pharmacy, Trust Live Streaming, Adidas Golf,  the Center for Covid-19 Situation Administration and Thana City Country Club.

Fans can watch live coverage of the third Thailand Mixed either on AIS Play APP and TrustGolf Facebook and Youtube.
 

Published : August 21, 2022

By : THE NATION

