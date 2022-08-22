Thai women take on Australia today in Asian Volleyball Cup

Thailand had lost their earlier group match against Japan 3-0 on Sunday, going down 25-18, 25-19, 25-22.
The match between Thailand and Australia at 3pm will be broadcast on ONE 31 channel, PPTV Gold website, and PPTV HD36 YouTube channel.
Thailand have a 4-0 win-loss record against Australia in recent encounters.
In the last pool match, the Thai women will take on Chinese Taipei on Wednesday at 3pm.
Published : Aug 31, 2022
Published : Aug 31, 2022
Published : August 22, 2022
By : THE NATION
Published : Aug 31, 2022
Published : Aug 31, 2022
Published : Aug 31, 2022
Published : Aug 31, 2022