Wed, August 31, 2022

life

Thai women take on Australia today in Asian Volleyball Cup

  • Home
  • »
  • life
  • »
  • Thai women take on Australia today ...

The Thai women’s national volleyball team will play Australia on Monday in Pool B of the preliminary round of the 2022 Asian Women's Volleyball Cup at PhilSports Arena in Pasig, the Philippines.

Thailand had lost their earlier group match against Japan 3-0 on Sunday, going down 25-18, 25-19, 25-22.

The match between Thailand and Australia at 3pm will be broadcast on ONE 31 channel, PPTV Gold website, and PPTV HD36 YouTube channel.

Thailand have a 4-0 win-loss record against Australia in recent encounters.

In the last pool match, the Thai women will take on Chinese Taipei on Wednesday at 3pm.

Anti-Oxidant Extracts from Young Durians at the Trimming Period

Published : Aug 31, 2022

Birdie Fruitful Kusuma Seizes Early Lead at 7th SAT-TWT Open

Published : Aug 31, 2022

Hit film directors say copyright law must change for K-movies' global success

Published : Aug 31, 2022

The return of Tor Thanai and 8 things you need to know about his new music video “Hotel”

Published : Aug 31, 2022

Players Pose in Promotional Photocall for 7th SAT-TWT Open

Published : Aug 31, 2022

Published : August 22, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

South East Asia -Germany unite to drive a Circular Economy policy in the region

Published : Aug 31, 2022

Great Wall Motor Provides Tips for Facing Trouble While Using an Electric Vehicle

Published : Aug 31, 2022

Anti-Oxidant Extracts from Young Durians at the Trimming Period

Published : Aug 31, 2022

Satun Ready to Host 7th Asia Pacific Geoparks Network Symposium 2022

Published : Aug 31, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.