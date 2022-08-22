Somkiat's strong finish gives him second place in Austrian Grand Prix

Somkiat started in fifth position before moving to third in the second lap before passing Spanish rider Alonso López early to finish second in 39 minutes, 30.243 seconds, 0.173 seconds behind the winner, his Japanese teammate Ai Ogura.
The second-place finish helped Somkiat rise to ninth place in the riders' standings with 92 points while Ogura jumped to first place with 183 points
The next Moto2 race will be the San Marino and Rimini Riviera motorcycle Grand Prix. Despite its name, it will be held at the Misano World Circuit in Italy from September 2 to 4.
Published : Aug 31, 2022
Published : August 22, 2022
By : THE NATION
