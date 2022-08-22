Wed, August 31, 2022

life

Somkiat's strong finish gives him second place in Austrian Grand Prix

  • Home
  • »
  • life
  • »
  • Somkiat's strong finish gives him s...

Thai rider Somkiat Chantra from Honda Team Asia grabbed second place in the 2022 Austrian Moto2 Grand Prix on Sunday at Red Bull Ring in Spielberg, Austria.

Somkiat started in fifth position before moving to third in the second lap before passing Spanish rider Alonso López early to finish second in 39 minutes, 30.243 seconds, 0.173 seconds behind the winner, his Japanese teammate Ai Ogura.

The second-place finish helped Somkiat rise to ninth place in the riders' standings with 92 points while Ogura jumped to first place with 183 points

The next Moto2 race will be the San Marino and Rimini Riviera motorcycle Grand Prix. Despite its name, it will be held at the Misano World Circuit in Italy from September 2 to 4.

Somkiat's strong finish gives him second place in Austrian Grand Prix

Anti-Oxidant Extracts from Young Durians at the Trimming Period

Published : Aug 31, 2022

Birdie Fruitful Kusuma Seizes Early Lead at 7th SAT-TWT Open

Published : Aug 31, 2022

Hit film directors say copyright law must change for K-movies' global success

Published : Aug 31, 2022

The return of Tor Thanai and 8 things you need to know about his new music video “Hotel”

Published : Aug 31, 2022

Players Pose in Promotional Photocall for 7th SAT-TWT Open

Published : Aug 31, 2022

Published : August 22, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

South East Asia -Germany unite to drive a Circular Economy policy in the region

Published : Aug 31, 2022

Great Wall Motor Provides Tips for Facing Trouble While Using an Electric Vehicle

Published : Aug 31, 2022

Anti-Oxidant Extracts from Young Durians at the Trimming Period

Published : Aug 31, 2022

Satun Ready to Host 7th Asia Pacific Geoparks Network Symposium 2022

Published : Aug 31, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.