Man United protests turn to celebration after win over Liverpool

It was the first win for United's Dutch manager Erik ten Hag, who was rewarded for his decision to leave Cristiano Ronaldo and club captain Harry Maguire on the bench.

In the aftermath of last week's humiliating 4-0 loss at Brentford, it has been a week of major question marks over the club's owners, the Florida-based Glazer family, and many fans marched to the ground in protest ahead of the kick-off calling for them to sell the club.

United's transfer failings have also been criticised but before the match started their new arrival from Real Madrid, Casemiro, was unveiled to the fans, although the welcoming applause threatened to be drowned out by anti-Glazer chants.

That strange juxtaposition of support and protest remained throughout the game but United's display, their best in over a year, defined the night.

Sancho put the hosts ahead in the 16th minute, showing great composure as he collected a pull-back from Anthony Elanga, left James Milner on his backside and then slotted the ball into the bottom corner.

