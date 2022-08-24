Wed, August 31, 2022

life

Thai women face Chinese Taipei in Asian volleyball

The Thai women’s national team will play Chinese Taipei on Wednesday in the last Pool B preliminary round match of the 2022 Asian Women's Volleyball Cup at PhilSports Arena in Pasig, the Philippines.

Thailand had won their previous group match 3-0 against Australia on Monday 25-9, 27-25, 25-13 after losing their opening match 3-0 to Japan. Chinese Taipei had also beaten Australia in their group encounter.

The match between Thailand and Chinese Taipei at 4pm will be broadcast on ONE 31 channel, PPTV Gold website, and PPTV HD36 YouTube channel.

Thailand have a 5-0 win-loss record against Chinese Taipei in recent encounters.

On the same day, South Korea will play Vietnam at 1pm while hosts the Philippines will play Iran at 7pm.

Published : August 24, 2022

By : THE NATION

