Careful Mind Propels Wanich to Lead at 4th Thailand Mixed

“However, anyone can score 15 points in one day and take the lead. There are some holes that you can hit an eagle. Anything is possible,” Wanich added.

Following a stroke behind was Taiwanese-Thai Ekpharit Wu shot six birdies against a lone bogey on the final hole to land the day on 11 points.

After changing his swing and mindset, Ekpharit has shown impressive results this year, posting top 20 finishes in eight out of nine All Thailand Golf Tour events. His best run in a professional tour was finishing runner-up in the Thai PGA Tour at the Royal Hills Golf Resort & Spa in Nakon Nayok last month.

The 23-year-old Ekphari, however, has yet to celebrate a maiden win and he sets his sight on having a breakthrough this week.

“Everyone wants to win. I’m one of them. I have been trying to win my first title. My plan is to try to improve my approach shots so that I can hit closer to the pins. I also need to be more accurate with my putts,” said the main from Rayong.

Four players scored 10 points and trailed the leader by only two. That included 26-year-old Amarin Kraivixien who also enjoyed an error-free round of five birdies.

“Overall, it was a good round, but I think I missed a few birdie chances out there that I shouldn’t have. But I also appreciated the way I made some crucial putts on the eighth and ninth holes,” said Amarin, winner of a Thailand Development Tour title in 2019.

“In stableford format, you can gain a lot of points if you make some great putts. I think with the level of the field that we have this week, the winner can go up to 40 points,” added Amarin who posted two tied finishes on the Singha All Thailand Golf Tour this year.

Also with 10 points were Kosit Koonwong, Chaiyasit Chaiyachot and former LPGA player Sherman Santiwiwatthanaphong, the only lady in the top three.