Real's Benzema named UEFA player of year, Ancelotti wins coach's award

Ancelotti became the first coach to win Europe's most prestigious club trophy four times. He first won the title with AC Milan in 2003 and 2007 before claiming it with Real in 2014.

England coach Sarina Wiegman was named the women's coach of the year after the Dutchwoman helped them win the European Championship on home soil, beating eight-times champions Germany in the final to lift their first major trophy.

Wiegman beat Olympique Lyon's Sonia Bompastor and Germany's Martina Voss-Tecklenburg to win the award.

