Manchester United's new signing Casemiro 'incredibly happy' and 'raring to go'

The 30-year-old, who joins for a fee that could reportedly rise to 70 million euros ($69.53 million), was unveiled before the Old Trafford crowd ahead of United's 2-1 victory over Liverpool on Monday (August 22), lifting the mood at Old Trafford after two opening match defeats that left them bottom of the league.

"I'm incredibly happy," said Casemiro. "I feel like I'm 20 or 18 again: I'm raring to go and I'm excited to be with my team mates, playing in the stadium. I feel the biggest excitement in the world."

Casemiro said he remembers playing at Old Trafford in the Nike Cup for Sao Paulo when he was 15 years old. Back then it was his 'wildest dream' to play at the Theatre of Dreams for Manchester United.

"When I played that Nike Cup I would have like to play here. Now that I'm here again I'm the happiest person on earth.



