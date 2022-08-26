Atiruj Takes Clubhouse Lead as Tropical Rain Suspends 2nd Round Play at 4th Thailand Mixed

As downpour hit the course after 5pm, orgainsers decided to stop play while 34 players will have to resume their second round actions on Saturday’s morning. Top 60 and ties will start the third round competition later on the day.

Atiruj, 22 from Chonbri, was more than happy with his form as he just recovered from COVID-19 and entered the tournament this week without proper practice.

“I had a good round with five birdies and one bogey. But there were some par five holes where I should have scored points. It’s quite a good round though, judging from my physical condition right now,” said Atiruj who enjoys stableford format which is being used in the Thailand Mixed this week.

“It’s a bit strange to play this format as you still get a point after making a birdie followed by a bogey whereas in the normal format, you are even par by doing so. So, stableford quite suits a player with an aggressive game like me,” he said.



