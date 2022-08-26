Atiruj Takes Clubhouse Lead as Tropical Rain Suspends 2nd Round Play at 4th Thailand Mixed

With five birdies against one bogey which earned him nine points, the two-time all Thailand Golf Tour winner was the player who completed his round with the highest point but it was Amarin Kraivixien who was currently on top of the leaders’ board with 19 points and three holes to play.
As downpour hit the course after 5pm, orgainsers decided to stop play while 34 players will have to resume their second round actions on Saturday’s morning. Top 60 and ties will start the third round competition later on the day.
Atiruj, 22 from Chonbri, was more than happy with his form as he just recovered from COVID-19 and entered the tournament this week without proper practice.
“I had a good round with five birdies and one bogey. But there were some par five holes where I should have scored points. It’s quite a good round though, judging from my physical condition right now,” said Atiruj who enjoys stableford format which is being used in the Thailand Mixed this week.
“It’s a bit strange to play this format as you still get a point after making a birdie followed by a bogey whereas in the normal format, you are even par by doing so. So, stableford quite suits a player with an aggressive game like me,” he said.
“About my game plan for the weekend rounds, I will try to give myself as many chances as possible. I don’t want to expect too much at this point. I will try to hi the greens nd be happy with whatever happens out there,” Atiruj said.
Having 16 points were former LPGA player Sherman Santiwiwatthanaphong and Chaiyasit Chaiyachot, each producing six points in round two.
Arriving on Tuesday’s morning from the US, Sherman was still bothered by a jet-lag and had to rise to the challenge to pull it off in the second round.
“I’m more than happy to be able to finish the round. I was really exhausted out there,” bemoaned Sherman who took a break from the Epson Tour to prepare for the second LPGA Q-School in October.
“I didn’t have good results this year and made only one cut on the Epson Tour. I really need to come home to regain my confidence. It feels warm to play at home again,” said Sherman who is also fond of the stableford format.
“You can take more aggressive approach with this type of format because you get scores easier. You need to earn points on par five holes to be in a good position,” she added.
The third round session is due after 8am. Organisers announced that a Bt10,000 prize money sponsored by Balance Golf Nutrition will be granted to the last player who makes the cut.
Published : Aug 31, 2022
Published : Aug 31, 2022
Published : August 26, 2022
By : THE NATION
Published : Aug 31, 2022
Published : Aug 31, 2022
Published : Aug 31, 2022
Published : Aug 31, 2022