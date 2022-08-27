Wed, August 31, 2022

Thailand face tough quarter-final against Philippines on home turf

The Thai women’s national team face the Philippines on Saturday in the quarter-final of the 2022 Asian Women's Volleyball Cup in Pasig, the Philippines.

Thailand qualified for the quarter-finals after settling for second in Group B following wins over Australia and Taiwan after losing to Japan, who topped the group.

Teams had a rest day on Friday to prepare for the last-eight showdown on Saturday.

Thailand are ranked 14th in the world, 106 places above the hosts at 120th.

Thailand also have a 5-0 record against the Philippines in recent encounters.

The quarter-final will be televised live at 7pm on ONE 31 channel, PPTV Gold website, and PPTV HD36 YouTube channel.
Meanwhile, Vietnam face Taiwan at 10am, China will play Australia at 1pm, and Iran will meet Japan at 4pm.

The winner of the clash between Thailand and the Philippines will qualify for the semi-final against the winner of the China-Australia match on Sunday.


