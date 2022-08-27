Thailand face tough quarter-final against Philippines on home turf

Teams had a rest day on Friday to prepare for the last-eight showdown on Saturday.

Thailand are ranked 14th in the world, 106 places above the hosts at 120th.

Thailand also have a 5-0 record against the Philippines in recent encounters.

The quarter-final will be televised live at 7pm on ONE 31 channel, PPTV Gold website, and PPTV HD36 YouTube channel.

