Wed, August 31, 2022

life

Goalkeeper thanks ‘wrong girlfriend’ in post-match interview

  • Home
  • »
  • life
  • »
  • Goalkeeper thanks ‘wrong girlfriend...

A Brazilian goalkeeper scored an own goal in his love life when he tried to thank his girlfriend during a post-match interview – but named the wrong girl.

Kainan, goalkeeper for GR Esperança from Brazil, was named man of the match for his performance against Vic Vic in the Copa da Paz, which ended up 1-1. Interviewed in the middle of the pitch for TV, he was asked: "Would you like to send a hug or kiss to someone?

Kainan answered: "To my girlfriend, who's working now, thank God, otherwise I wouldn't be here. Grazi, a hug to you."

Except Grazi is not the name of his current girlfriend.

A horrified Kainan realised his mistake as he was shaking hands with the interviewer.

"I said the wrong name,” he blurted out. “Jucielly … I said the wrong name of my girl."

Shocked, the interviewer asked: "You're kidding?"

Kainan said, "I am serious. I am serious. I am going to get beaten up at home. Just don't show her the link [to this video] right?"

There’s no news yet on whether the goalkeeper managed to save his relationship with Jucielly.

Anti-Oxidant Extracts from Young Durians at the Trimming Period

Published : Aug 31, 2022

Birdie Fruitful Kusuma Seizes Early Lead at 7th SAT-TWT Open

Published : Aug 31, 2022

Hit film directors say copyright law must change for K-movies' global success

Published : Aug 31, 2022

The return of Tor Thanai and 8 things you need to know about his new music video “Hotel”

Published : Aug 31, 2022

Players Pose in Promotional Photocall for 7th SAT-TWT Open

Published : Aug 31, 2022

Published : August 27, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

South East Asia -Germany unite to drive a Circular Economy policy in the region

Published : Aug 31, 2022

Great Wall Motor Provides Tips for Facing Trouble While Using an Electric Vehicle

Published : Aug 31, 2022

Anti-Oxidant Extracts from Young Durians at the Trimming Period

Published : Aug 31, 2022

Satun Ready to Host 7th Asia Pacific Geoparks Network Symposium 2022

Published : Aug 31, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.