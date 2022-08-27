Goalkeeper thanks ‘wrong girlfriend’ in post-match interview

Kainan, goalkeeper for GR Esperança from Brazil, was named man of the match for his performance against Vic Vic in the Copa da Paz, which ended up 1-1. Interviewed in the middle of the pitch for TV, he was asked: "Would you like to send a hug or kiss to someone?
Kainan answered: "To my girlfriend, who's working now, thank God, otherwise I wouldn't be here. Grazi, a hug to you."
Except Grazi is not the name of his current girlfriend.
A horrified Kainan realised his mistake as he was shaking hands with the interviewer.
"I said the wrong name,” he blurted out. “Jucielly … I said the wrong name of my girl."
Shocked, the interviewer asked: "You're kidding?"
Kainan said, "I am serious. I am serious. I am going to get beaten up at home. Just don't show her the link [to this video] right?"
There’s no news yet on whether the goalkeeper managed to save his relationship with Jucielly.
Published : Aug 31, 2022
