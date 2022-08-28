Wed, August 31, 2022

life

Liverpool equal Premier League record with 9-0 hammering of Bournemouth

Liverpool earned their first win of the season in stunning fashion, equalling the record for the biggest ever Premier League victory with a 9-0 thrashing of promoted Bournemouth at Anfield on Saturday (August 27).

Two goals inside the opening six minutes from Luis Diaz and Harvey Elliot put the hosts into a commanding position from the off.
 

A stunning strike from England full-back Trent Alexander Arnold which arrowed into the top corner gave Liverpool a three-goal lead in the 28th minute before Roberto Firmino got in on the act with a fourth three minutes later.

Not done there, Liverpool had a fifth before the interval, with Virgil van Dijk heading home from a corner -- the first time the Reds had netted five in the first half of a league game since 1958.

Chris Mepham's own goal had the visitors staring at the prospect of an embarrassing drubbing, with such worries heightening after a close-range finish from Firmino and substitute Fabio Carvalho's volley.

After Diaz headed in the ninth, Liverpool had five minutes to become the first side to score 10 goals in a Premier League match. But despite some late scares, Bournemouth did just enough to avoid suffering that ignominy.

Along with Manchester United twice and Leicester City, four teams have now scored nine in a Premier League match.

