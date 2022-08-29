Hot shot P.K Among Strong Contenders at 7th SAT-TWT Open

Supamas sank in a finishing birdie to win the last circuit at Panorama Golf and Country Club in Nakhon Ratchasima which ended a three-year-drought of victory for her. In fact, she used to win a tournament at Kabin Buri three years ago.

“I have no pressure at all coming back to this course. I have been playing four straight tournaments, so I don’t want to be hard on myself as I have to save my body,” said Supamas from Sukhothai.

“This is a big course. I need to hit far with my 1-wood in order to have short approach shots,” she added.

Superal who just celebrated her biggest win in the Simone Asia Pacific Golf last week has been competing regularly in Thailand this year. She has posted three top 10 finishes on the Thai WPGA Tour with a tied second in the fifth circuit as her best finish.

“I decide to play in Thailand because there are more tournaments here than in the Philippines. I like the competition here as there are a lot of good Thai players. I like to challenge myself,” said Superal who admires the organization of the Thai WPGA.

“I like how they run the tournament. I like that they provide free food in the player’s lounge. That’s a big help for us,” said the 25-year-old player who gave credits to Thai tours which helps shape up her game.

“I won the Simone Asia Pacific Golf in Indonesia last week. One of the reasons why I won there is because I’ve played a lot of tournaments in Thailand. The competition really challenges me. It helps me improve my game,” she added.

