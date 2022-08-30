Football manga launch Japan’s kits for World Cup

The home jersey of two-time World Cup winners Argentina is designed with their usual light blue and white stripes while the away jersey has a unique purple colour, and was presented by Argentinian stars Lionel Messi and Paulo Dybala.

Spain get their usual red jersey while Germany’s kit combines a white base with a vertical black and metallic gold panel at the centre on the front.

Most interestingly, Japan’s kit was promoted by two Japanese football manga — Blue Lock and Giant Killing.

The jersey incorporates the concept of “Origami”, the Japanese art of folding paper, as a symbol of praying for happiness. The concept was inspired by Japanese celebrations when it folded 2.7 million origami cranes after their successful bid to host the 2002 World Cup.