Champions Thailand drawn against Indonesia in AFF Cup

The Thais will also clash with the Philippines, Indonesia, Cambodia and Brunei or Timor Leste in the group stage of the regional tournament.
Thailand clinched their sixth AFF title with a 6-2 aggregate win against Indonesia in January during the Covid-delayed 2021 tournament.
Drawn in group B on Tuesday were Vietnam, Malaysia, Singapore, Myanmar and Laos.
The AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup 2022 will kick off from December 20 to January 16.
Published : Aug 31, 2022
Published : Aug 31, 2022
Published : August 30, 2022
By : THE NATION
Published : Aug 31, 2022
Published : Aug 31, 2022
Published : Aug 31, 2022
Published : Aug 31, 2022