Wed, August 31, 2022

life

Champions Thailand drawn against Indonesia in AFF Cup

Defending champions Thailand will face old foes Indonesia in group A of the AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup after the draw was made on Tuesday.

The Thais will also clash with the Philippines, Indonesia, Cambodia and Brunei or Timor Leste in the group stage of the regional tournament.

Photo Credit: Wanchai Kraisornkhajit

Thailand clinched their sixth AFF title with a 6-2 aggregate win against Indonesia in January during the Covid-delayed 2021 tournament.

Photo Credit: Wanchai Kraisornkhajit

Drawn in group B on Tuesday were Vietnam, Malaysia, Singapore, Myanmar and Laos.

Photo Credit: Wanchai Kraisornkhajit

The AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup 2022 will kick off from December 20 to January 16.

Photo Credit: Wanchai Kraisornkhajit

Photo Credit: Wanchai Kraisornkhajit Photo Credit: Wanchai Kraisornkhajit

 

Published : August 30, 2022

By : THE NATION

