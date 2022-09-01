Germany and Israel reach compensation deal over 1972 Munich Olympics attack
Germany and Israel reached a compensation agreement on Wednesday (August 31), 50 years after eleven Israeli athletes were killed during a botched rescue attempt following their kidnapping by Palestinian gunmen at the Munich Olympics.
The deal could put an end to a row which has lasted for years between the victims’ relatives and German authorities.
According to a statement released by the German and Israeli presidents on Wednesday, the 'German state acknowledges its responsibility and recognises the terrible suffering of the murdered (athletes) and their families," the joint statement by the two presidents said.
“Nobody has an idea what kind of Via Dolorosa we went through to get information, to get the documents, to get anything that everybody should get after such a disaster,” Ankie Spitzer told Reuters in mid-August.
Her husband Andrei Spitzer was the coach of the Israeli fencing team and among those killed.
In a written statement on Wednesday (August 31), German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser welcomed the agreement, saying “I am very relieved and grateful for the understanding with the familIes of the victims of the 1972 Olympics in Munich. We are supporting the victims’ families who suffer up until today from what happened.”
Faeser continued to say “a dignified memorial service on Sept. 5 is now possible where the victims and their fate will be at the centre.”
Earlier this month, the families said they were unhappy with the latest German compensation offers and that they planned to boycott a ceremony marking the 50th anniversary of the attack in protest.
German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier is scheduled to attend next week’s commemoration.
On Sept. 5, 1972, members of the Israeli Olympic team were taken hostage at the poorly secured athletes’ village by Palestinian gunmen from the Black September group.
Within 24 hours, 11 Israelis, five Palestinians and a German policeman were dead after a standoff and subsequent rescue effort erupted into gunfire.