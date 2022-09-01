Germany and Israel reach compensation deal over 1972 Munich Olympics attack

In a written statement on Wednesday (August 31), German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser welcomed the agreement, saying “I am very relieved and grateful for the understanding with the familIes of the victims of the 1972 Olympics in Munich. We are supporting the victims’ families who suffer up until today from what happened.”

Faeser continued to say “a dignified memorial service on Sept. 5 is now possible where the victims and their fate will be at the centre.”

Earlier this month, the families said they were unhappy with the latest German compensation offers and that they planned to boycott a ceremony marking the 50th anniversary of the attack in protest.

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier is scheduled to attend next week’s commemoration.

On Sept. 5, 1972, members of the Israeli Olympic team were taken hostage at the poorly secured athletes’ village by Palestinian gunmen from the Black September group.

Within 24 hours, 11 Israelis, five Palestinians and a German policeman were dead after a standoff and subsequent rescue effort erupted into gunfire.