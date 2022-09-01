Manchester United complete Antony signing from Ajax

"This is an incredible moment in my career to be joining one of the most iconic clubs in the world," Antony told the club's website.

Antony registered 12 goals and 10 assists in 33 games in all competitions as Ajax won a third straight Eredivisie title and made the last 16 in the Champions League last season.

He has been capped nine times by Brazil since his debut in 2021, scoring twice.



